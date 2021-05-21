Bay County to close COVID testing site in Lynn Haven

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay County will continue to offer free weekday COVID-19 rapid testing through May 28.

The site will then close to declining demand.

“Over the last several weeks we’ve really seen a reduction in the number of folks who need a test,” Bay County Commission Chairman Robert Carroll said. “We are so grateful to the federal and state government for their help in making this service possible for the people of Bay County.”

Since July 2020, county contractor Walk-On Clinic has conducted more than 77,364 rapid and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests at no cost to Bay County residents. They employed 53 local full and part-time subcontractors to assist in testing and vaccination efforts.

“We hope that, by making tests free and readily available, we were able to help prevent some spread of the disease that may have otherwise occurred if someone didn’t know their status,” Carroll said.

Through May 28, people may continue to sign up to receive a rapid test by visiting bayhealthcovid19.org. The testing site is located at the Lynn Haven Recreational Complex at 2201 Recreation Dr., Lynn Haven. An appointment is required.

After May 28, tests remain available at a number of area private providers, including CVS, Nations Best Family Heath Care, PanCare, American Family Care, Coastal Internal Medicine, Emerald Coast Urgent Care, Nu Wave Medical Center and Access Point Healthcare.

