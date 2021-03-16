Bay County three-day COVID-19 vaccination event kicks off in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County’s three day COVI-19 vaccination event began on Tuesday at the Panama City Marina complex.

The drive-up event is open to residents with appointments that are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. 1,170 vaccines are being given out over the course of the three day event.

County Commission Chairman, Robert Carroll, said the county has made a huge dent in vaccine distribution with over 50 percent of residents 65 and older already vaccinated.

“We’re making a big dent,” Carroll said. “We’re grateful that the vaccinations are coming into Bay County.”

Carroll said while the county has made significant progress with vaccines, it’s still important that residents and visitors stay mindful of COVID-19, especially during the spring tourism season.

“They’re ready to get some sunshine and hopefully they’ll spread out on the beach and enjoy their time while they’re here,” he said. “But we just have to maintain that this is still going on, it’s not over, just because people are getting vaccinated doesn’t mean we don’t need to be careful.”