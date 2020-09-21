Bay County teen completely restores wrecker and makes it his own

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One teenage boy is making quite the mark on the automotive industry, as he has completely redone an old wrecker and made it his own.

15-year-old Zach White’s family originally sold a wrecker to a company in Pensacola, they later bought it back and his parents surprised him by giving it to him.

Since being given the wrecker, Smith has completely redone the interior and exterior, including the engine repairs

It’s a project he has been working on for around 7 months now. Smith says he learned how to make all of the repairs from watching his dad around their shop over the years.

Now he says it is the car of his dreams, but didn’t come without a lot of hard work and dedication.

“It was all beat up when I got it. The truck, the whole interior was messed up. I just had to fix all of it, order new stuff, send it to shops, get it repainted and all that. It’s worth it. Yup, it’s a beautiful truck now.” said White.

Since he is only 15, he is waiting until he gets his driver’s license and plans to drive his wrecker to school and help out his dad’s company.