BCSO: Suspect arrested after murder

Suspect Jeremiah Beazley is arrested. Seen in the photo is Sheriff Tommy Ford. The photo was provided by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

UPDATE: Murder suspect Jeremiah Beazley was arrested Wednesday morning, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said he was located at a home in the 8900 block of Jeffery Road.

Beazley, 44 , has previously been charged with attempted manslaughter with a firearm, shooting into a building, burglary, and possession of a controlled substance, among other charges.

OUR PREVIOUS STORY IS BELOW:

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a murder suspect on Ronnie Road in Southport Wednesday morning.

Officials said they have identified the suspect as 44-year-old Jeremiah Beazley and he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The sheriff’s office has provided a previous mugshot of Beazley.

He is believed to still be in the area of Ronnie Road.

Authorities describe Beazley as a white male with blue eyes and blonde hair.

If you see him, do not approach him and call law enforcement immediately.