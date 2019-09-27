Bay County Sheriff’s Office offering scent preservation kits to track missing persons

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is now offering a new resource, and all seven BSCO K9s are the first in the state to reserve training.

Through a partnership with Scent Evidence K9, BSCO is giving away 1,000 scent evidence kits.

Here’s how the kits work- you wipe a sterile gauze pad under your arm ten times and place it in a jar. The jar is sealed, and Sheriff Tommy Ford is encouraging placing that jar in the refrigerator. The jars can be used for up to 10 years. Someone from the sheriff’s office will deliver the kit to your home and show you how to use it.

The goal is for a K9 to be able to smell the jar if someone goes missing and be able to track that scent to locate them. Specifically, the sheriff’s office is focusing on at-risk populations such as adults with dementia or children on the autism spectrum.

“In a home, you have multiple odors, you have investigators coming in, so it increases the chance of the dog picking up on the wrong odor and trailing,” Paul Coley, Scent Evidence K9 CEO, said. “This gives the dog a pure, targeted scent to work off of.”

If you are interested in getting a kit, contact the sheriff’s office at 850-747-4700 and ask for the community relations program.