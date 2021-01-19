Bay County Sheriffs Deputies head to Tallahassee for in inauguration day

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — In light of tomorrow’s inauguration – Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies are headed to Tallahassee to play their role in securing the capital.

Deputies are heading out after a request from the Leon County sheriff for backup in case of any potential riots.

Sheriff Tommy Ford briefed his deputies before they left about acting professional and respecting everyone’s constitutional rights.

Sheriff Ford said his deputies are well prepared should anything happen, and he is proud of everyone who stepped up.

“We are prepared for the worst and that is how we always approach things here,” Ford said. “Hopefully some of these things we see around the country will never happen here but we have to be prepared if they do.”

Sheriff Ford said he hopes to bring his deputies home within the next few days and is praying that everyone stays safe.