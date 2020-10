BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford recognizing two very special young ladies Monday morning.

The Sheriff presented Maddison Campbell and her sister Melody with certificates of recognition after they helped Deputy Chris Sammons pull a couple from their car after they accidentally drove it into a pond.

The sisters saw it happen and immediately stopped to help.

Deputy Sammons arrived a few minutes after and the three were able to save the couple.