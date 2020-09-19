Bay County seeks to get Federal funding for Hurricane Sally Damage

BAY COUNTY, FLA. (WMBB)– While the biggest destruction from Hurricane Sally could be felt at the Florida and Alabama State lines, Bay County did not come out unharmed.

Many residents in the area have still been recovering from Hurricane Michael may have setbacks and more damage from Hurricane Sally.

For Bear Creek resident Kayla Allen, the flood waters from Hurricane Sally may have receded, but the damage remains.

“The car is gone, the motorcycle is gone, everything in the back is gone, it’s a total,” Allen said.

She spent the day picking up her belongings that she could save from her home.

“I didn’t lose any pictures,” Allen said.

Allen said her home is unlivable at this time, and she’s had to move in with other family in the Bayou George area. Her home was still not fixed from damages caused by Hurricane Michael.

It’s a similar story for Allen’s neighbor, Mary a few houses down, who lost new appliances and furniture from the flooding.

“The floors are trashed, and the carpets downstairs are trashed,” she said.

Both women, said they felt the County could have done more to pick up debris in Bear Creek from Hurricane Michael, to prevent the damage from Hurricane Sally from even occurring.

Bay County Emergency Management Division Chief, Frankie Lumm, expressed that lots of debris was removed from Bear Creek after Hurricane Michael, and had it not been done, the damage sustained from Hurrciane Sally would have been far worse.

Lumm also said the County is seeking to be able to give residents more access to recovery funds by seeking to become eligible for a Federal Declaration of Emergency.

In order to do this, they’ll need residents to show their damage to qualify for support.

“Why people want that is when FEMA and all of the different grant opportunities become available to those who have damage to their homes,” Lumm said.

If you have damage to your home from Hurricane Sally, you can contact Bay County Citizen’s Information at 850-248-6090, or email them at ask@baycountyfl.gov.