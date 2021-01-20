Bay County Residents concerned over second dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Bay County resident Terri Townsend said she considers herself lucky.

Townsend and many of her friends at the Lynn Haven senior activity were able to get the coveted COVID-19 vaccine.

“I was really glad because we didn’t have to get out of the car, and they came to the car talked to you, and then you got your shot while you were in the car,” Townsend said.

After her shot she received a card, which she thought was her second appointment.

“They gave me the card and didn’t say anything. It had a date, but now I’m concerned. My card said February 5, 2021 so I thought my appointment was on January 9 at 9:00 a.m. so I thought I would just come back on February 5, at 9:00 a.m.,” Townsend said.

But that’s not the case, according to the Bay County Health Department.

“Before we were providing them a card for their due date and we are going to be scheduling those persons by phone within five days of their due date, and if they had not received a call by their due date, they should call the Health Department and schedule an appointment,” said Heather Kretzer, public information for the Bay County Health Department.

Now Kretzer said the process is about to change, but she hopes it will be easier for seniors.

“We are moving forward, anybody who gets a COVID-19 vaccine first vaccination with DOH Bay will now be provided with an appointment at that time they receive their first dose,” Kretzer said.

And while Townsend says she’s happy the process will be easier for other seniors, she’s still concerned for others who already got their first dose like her.

“Do you know how many times I had to call and stay on the line for two three hours and the phone would hang up, it’s very frustrating,” Townsend said.

To learn about available COVID-19 vaccine appointments with DOH-Bay, text bayhealth to 888777 or visit bit.ly/bayhealthalert.