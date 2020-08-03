Bay County native makes wigs for cancer patients and others with illnesses

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One local Bay County native is making a difference in her community.

Destinee Steele and her company, The Beauty Menagerie, makes wigs for those who have lost their hair due to cancer treatments or other illnesses.

As a Bay County native, Destinee Steele graduated from Gulf Coast State College then went on to pursue her masters in wig and makeup design. While in the process, she made wigs for theatre, films and cancer patients.. That’s where her passion shined through.

“My heart was really into the wake making for cancer patients, I was trying to find a way to get back without having that financial burden being something else they have to add onto their plate,” said Steele.

Steele’s company provides these wigs through the patients health insurance. Many who are undergoing chemotherapy or other medical treatments causing hair loss.

“The base of the business is to help anyone suffering from hair loss, for any reason whether it be chemo treatments, or alopecia whether that’s genetic or drug induced, because of the medications that they have, traction alopecia also,” said Steele.

She turned her passion into a business.

“I think smiles are contagious and so when I see somebody else smile I just want is my hire as well and with so many other things that are serious to worry about in this world, a smile goes a long way and I just want people happy,” said Steele.

These wigs can cost anywhere from $450 to $1,500. Steele has served dozens of customers at no charge. Many of them get emotional once they look in the mirror.

“I never thought I could have hair like this, or my favorite is this looks just like my hair,” said Steele.

These wigs can be completely customizable and shipped anywhere.

“Any texture, any color, you just sent us a picture of your dream hair and we’ll take care of it,”said Steele.

The Beauty Menagerie is accepting donations if anyone would like to contribute and help pay for these medical wigs.

All of their social media and websites you can find by simply typing, The Beauty Menagerie.

https://www.instagram.com/the.beauty.menagerie/