Bay County man arrested on contractor fraud charges

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man is facing multiple counts of contractor fraud after being arrested by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

In March 2020, BCSO officials received a complaint about Richard Michael Gleason, 64, of North Gulf Blvd., Panama City, working under a contractor’s license that he was not authorized to use.

After a months-long investigation, Gleason was taken into custody on September 17, for that original offense, as well as another similar case filed with the sheriff’s office on September 8, 2020.

After Gleason’s release from custody on those cases, additional cases were filed against him by the 14th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office. These new cases all carried the same charge: contracting without a license.

On September 17, 2020, the BCSO received another complaint about Gleason contracting without a license and defrauding the victims of more than $122,000. In this case, Gleason allegedly acted as a contractor and agreed to fix damage related to Hurricane Michael. Once provided the funds to complete the residential repairs, he left and never performed any of the work.

On October 31, 2020, Gleason was taken into custody and charged with Grand Theft in Excess of $100,000, 4 counts of Contracting Without a License During a State of Emergency, and a Failure to Appear warrant for a misdemeanor traffic offense. He went to first appearance on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, and was released on bonds totaling $35,000.00.

Investigators believe there could be more victims and urge anyone with information to contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement agency.