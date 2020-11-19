Bay County leaders approve St. Andrew School deal

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The St. Andrew School officially belongs to Bay County, after county commissioners voted to approve their end of the transfer at Tuesday’s commission meeting.

The approval was met with enthusiasm by Historic St. Andrews residents in attendance at the meeting.

“I think you could tell from the excitement from that group that’s really active down there that this is something they wanted,” said County Commissioner Philip “Griff” Griffitts. “I think they’ll very much utilize this space to make it something that we’re all very proud of.”

Bay County leaders said the school will be leased to the city of Panama City, who will be taking over any payments for future repairs to the school.

Griffitts said they’re looking forward to watching the property be transformed into something that can be used by the community.

“I think Commissioner Nichols who lives in the area, it’s his district or his ward, he’s very passionate about it,” Griffitts said. “Obviously he had his support team here, I think they’re very excited how it worked out.”

Commissioner Mike Nichols from the City of Panama City gave public comments on their hopes to turn the historic school into a community center.

There’s no word yet on the timeline for the project.