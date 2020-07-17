Bay County launches the “Be a Hero” campaign

BAY COUNTY, (Fla) — In the next few days you can expect to see and hear advertisements for a new campaign from Bay County and The Department of Health.

The goal of the campaign is to get information out about COVID-19 and share things people should be doing to slow down the spread.

The advertisements aim at asking everyone to follow the three C’s which means avoiding close spaces, close contact with others and crowded areas.

Bay County PIO Valerie Sale says she hopes the community will come together like they have in the past.

“The theme of this campaign is to ask everyone in bay county to be a hero again,” said Sale. “It’s really not fair that in two years we are facing two very significant crises in bay county.”

Funding for the campaign is coming from the CARES act and Sale says she hopes it will motivate community members to voluntarily comply with the CDC recommendations.

You can text “BAYHEALTH” or 888777 for important updates on the campaign.