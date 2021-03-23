Bay County jury finds man guilty for attempting to flee law enforcement

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County jury has found Jarquez Jerome Whitley guilty as charged for the crimes of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Whitley was wanted out of Panama City for an alleged shooting incident and had warrants for his arrest when officers with the Lynn Haven Police Department attempted to stop Whitley for speeding. Whitley then took off at a high rate of speed, narrowly dodging heavy traffic and almost causing collisions with other vehicles.

After wrecking his vehicle, Whitley attempted to flee on foot to his home. Police were able to apprehend Whitley and a firearm that was discarded in Whitley’s path of travel.

Whitley is a six-time convicted felon and faces up to 30 years in prison. His sentencing is set for April 13.