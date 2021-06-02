Bay County is no longer under a state of emergency due to COVID-19

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Commission has officially lifted their declaration of a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The commission has had the county under a state of emergency for over a year. This is a funding mechanism so the county can receive FEMA reimbursements. 

County leaders made this decision because now they have gotten all the funding they can get, and there is nothing left to do. 

Chairman Tommy Hamm said the pandemic is not completely over – but this is a step.

“The fights not over,” Hamm said. “Once you ward things with FEMA you still have to go through the daunting process of actually receiving the check and that takes a while.”

Over the last year, the county spent around 30 million dollars on a range of expenses related to the pandemic. 

Hamm said this is the first time the county has not been under a state of emergency since before Hurricane Michael.

