Bay County DOH gives 300 seniors the COVID-19 vaccine at drive up event

CALLAWAY Fla. (WMBB) 00 The fight against the coronavirus is moving to the next level as the Bay County Department of Health held their first drive through vaccine event.

Saturday they were able to vaccinate around 300 seniors using the Moderna vaccine at the Callaway Arts and Conference Center .

This event was by appointment only. Seniors who showed up were able to drive right up to a designated nurse and get their shot within minutes.

Heather Kretzer, the Public Information Officer for the Bay County Department of Health, said this is only the beginning of their vaccine plans and it is exciting to see it all happening.

“We’ve all been affected by it personally in some way so this gives a glimmer of hope to all of us to be able to fight this virus,” Kretzer said.

So far a total of 950 vaccines have been administered in Bay County.

Kretzer encourages everyone to help seniors make their appointment if they are having trouble with the technology.

The best way to stay informed about when appointments will open up is by signing up to the “alert bay” notifications. You can do that by texting “bay health” to 888-777 or by clicking HERE.