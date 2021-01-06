Bay County Courthouse temporary closes due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Bay County
Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Starting Wednesday, the Bay County Courthouse in Panama City is closed to in-person traffic.

Courthouse officials said the closure is temporary and due to the increasing positivity rate for COVID-19 in the county.

According to the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the positivity rate, which was last updated on Tuesday, is 20.35%.

Judicial proceedings will be conducted remotely and the public will still be able to conduct business with the Bay County Clerk’s Office by phone and the use of the drop box in the front of the courthouse.

“Public safety is a primary concern for the Courts, and conditions will be evaluated on a weekly
basis to decide when normal operations can resume,” officials wrote in a news release Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

Millville Farmers Market looking for vendors

Bay Co. Health Dept. rolls out COVID-19 Vaccine

Third Grade

January is Nat'l Human Trafficking Awareness Month

BCSO offers advice to avoid stimulus check scams

New Supervisor of Elections Sworn in

More Local News

Don't Miss