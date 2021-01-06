Bay County Courthouse temporary closes due to rise in COVID-19 cases

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Starting Wednesday, the Bay County Courthouse in Panama City is closed to in-person traffic.

Courthouse officials said the closure is temporary and due to the increasing positivity rate for COVID-19 in the county.

According to the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the positivity rate, which was last updated on Tuesday, is 20.35%.

Judicial proceedings will be conducted remotely and the public will still be able to conduct business with the Bay County Clerk’s Office by phone and the use of the drop box in the front of the courthouse.

“Public safety is a primary concern for the Courts, and conditions will be evaluated on a weekly

basis to decide when normal operations can resume,” officials wrote in a news release Wednesday.