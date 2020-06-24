Bay County Courthouse reopening delayed

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Courthouse was set to slowly reopen in about two weeks.

Chief Judge Patterson says phase 2 is now delayed until at least July 20th, due to a rise in coronavirus cases in Bay County.

Right now– all hearings are being done via Zoom. But when phase two starts, limited in-court proceedings will be allowed. Court officials say things will look and operate differently though.

“In the courtroom, you’re going to see different seating arrangements about 1/3 the normal capacity,” said Chief Judge, Chris Patterson.

Seating will be marked. Court rooms will be cleaned twice a day. And only essential people will be allowed in the courtroom.

“We have got shields in the courtroom for the different participants where social distancing is a little bit more limited,” said Trial Court Administrator, Robyn Gable.

Everyone entering the building will be required to wear a mask, and get their temperature checked.

“It will check an individual’s temperature at a predetermined level. If you are below that threshold then you’re allowed to come to the facility, if you’re above that then you’ll be turning away at that point,” said Court Operations Manager, Doug Williams.

Chief Judge Chris Patterson says they will begin mock trials to see what bringing in citizens will look like.

“There are no plans for a jury trial at this point, we’re waiting for guidance from the Florida Supreme Court as to how to proceed with those.”

Judge Patterson says grand jury proceedings will begin the last week of July or the first week in August for all of the six counties included in the circuit.