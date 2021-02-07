Bay County court facilities committee discusses future of Juvenile Justice Center project

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The plans for the Juvenile Justice Center (JJC) in Panama City are still up in the air after the Federal Courts refused to occupy it and the General Services Administration asked to terminate the lease for the building in January.

At Thursday’s Courts and Clerks Facilities Committee meeting, members discussed the future of the project and how to move forward.

Bay County’s Chief Infrastructure Officer, Keith Bryant, said they’ve sent a letter to the GSA with the reimbursement amount they’re asking for, and plan to meet with the agency next week.

In the meantime, Bay County court officials are discussing their own needs in order to determine how to best use the JJC and surrounding facilities to support their operations and growing space needs.

“The question at hand is what space needs does the court have,” Bryant. “We’re looking at 11th street, the old juvenile facility, how we can bring that back to best suit the needs of the courts and what else needs to be done. We’re going to take a couple of weeks, work with an additional architect to see how we can solve the problem.”

The committee will meet again in a couple of weeks to discuss those solutions in more detail.