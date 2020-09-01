Bay County could shut down incinerator

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Commission will vote Tuesday on whether or not to shut down the incinerator.

County Manager Bob Majka said Monday that the incinerator loses millions each year and that problems with the facility keep it shut down about 20 percent of the year.

To keep the facility open would require a large increase in tipping fees, from about $57 per ton to $80 per ton and another $50 million in capital improvements, Majka said. The county still owes $7.5 million in debt on the facility but that will be paid of in 2023.

It would also cost about $4 million a year each year, he said.

Meanwhile, the money made from selling power through the facility has gone down significantly, Majka said.

“The clearer the picture was, operating the incinerator going forward was not financially the best option for the public,” he added.

If the commission approves shutting down the incinerator it will take time to wind operations down, Majka said.

“We think it’s reasonable to have the plant shut down and offline in 2021,” he added.

Long term, the facilities could be used as a transfer site for residents to bring their trash and debris. Commercial waste haulers will have to move their dumping to the Steel Field Landfill. However, the tipping fee will most likely be reduced from $56 a ton to $35 a ton.

If that plan is approved the landfill will have about 70 or 80 years of useful life, Majka said.

“From a cost benefit ratio it makes no sense to spend the tens of millions of dollars to stay in the waste incinerator business,” he added.