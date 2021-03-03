Bay County Consolidates COVID-19 testing sites

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Earlier this week Bay County consolidated all it’s testing sites to just the Lynn Haven Sports Park.

At one point the county, had three testing sites in Lynn Haven, Panama City Beach and Callaway.

Comparable to the summer months when getting a test felt nearly impossible and the line of cars stretched for what seemed to be miles, county officials said they have noticed a decline in people wanting to be tested.

Frankie Lumm, the Emergency Management Division Chief said people are really only getting tested for COVID-19 when they feel symptoms.

Lumm said the county has gone from testing 1200 people a week to 200 people a week.

“We are ready just in case you know spring break is right around the corner and if those numbers start to inch up again we have the ability to get those testing sites set up as quickly as possible,” Lumm said.

Lumm added during the times of increased need for testing, the county partnered with Walk-On-Clinic to meet the demand. Lumm said the county will plan to the same with vaccine rollout and plans for that are now in the works.

The testing sites were originally funded by funding from the CARES Act, when those funds expired the County resorted to paying for testing services via their general funds and through a partnership with Walk-On-Clinic.

The testing site will continue to offer free, by-appointment, rapid-result coronavirus tests to the public on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To make an appointment for a test, visit bayhealthcovid19.com. Photo identification is required upon arrival for an appointment.