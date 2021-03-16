Bay County commissioners to discuss possible ‘universal trash ordinance’ for unincorporated beach area

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners could soon be discussing a ‘universal trash ordinance’ for unincorporated areas of the county on the beach.

County Commissioner Philip ‘Griff’ Griffitts brought the issue to the table during Tuesday’s commission meeting.

He said it’s something that’s been needing to be addressed for years, but Hurricane Michael aftermath put it on the back-burner, until now. Griffitts said some rental properties and others don’t have trash receptacles in that area, which is creating an issue for residents.

“They’re either taking it to their work and dumping it in their work dumpster, which the work pays for, they’re taking it to their neighbor and dumping it in his trash can, which the neighbor pays for, or they’re setting it on the side of the street, which is litter,” he explained. “So none of it’s acceptable and it has to be corrected.”

He said he’s hoping for trash receptacles to be required for each property, with trash collection included as a municipal service like water and utilities.

“The beach has a municipal service agreement with us, they handle all the water and sewer on the beach,” Griffitts said. “So we think that trash could be a municipal service and can be tacked onto the water bill.”

He said the ordinance will be discussed at great length before being passed, but envisions it being rolled out in early 2022.