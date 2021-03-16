Bay County Commissioner Philip “Griff” Griffitts to run for FL House Dist. 6 in 2022

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After speculation last week, Bay County Commissioner Philip “Griff” Griffitts has announced he intends to run for the Florida House of Representatives District Six seat next year.

Griffitts answered questions on Tuesday morning after the Bay County Commission meeting; He said after discussing it with family, he has decided to run for the seat, currently occupied by Representative Jay Trumbull who has run out of terms to serve in this role.

“I felt like we needed to get in it early to let everybody know and plant those seeds that I want to be the representative for House District 6,” Griffitts said. “We’re going to do everything we can to campaign between now and then and win that race.”

Griffitts said he’s excited to campaign for the seat over the next year, and feels his experience as a commissioner especially after Hurricane Michael has helped to prepare him for the role.

“I spent a lot of time in Tallahassee after the hurricane working directly with Representative Trumbull and Senator Gainer, so I feel like I’m dually qualified and know the ropes and can get up there and the orientation period would be very short,” he said. “I think I could go to work on day one.”

Griffitts said he wants to continue the momentum set forth by Trumbull, and was endorsed by Panama City’s Grey Dodge, who had planned to run for the seat but withdrew in support of Griffitts.

Griffitts said while he will be campaigning through the primary in August 2022, he will remain serving as county commissioner and will work as hard as he has for the last five years.