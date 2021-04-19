Bay County Commission to discuss repealing controversial local preference policy

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Commissioners may be taking a stance against a controversial program that gives local companies the upper-hand when bidding on county projects.

Commissioners will be discussing a possible repeal of the local preference policy during Tuesday’s regular meeting.

Local preference gives local companies an advantage in deciding which companies are awarded bids for county projects.

After the on-going federal corruption investigation of alleged bid-rigging, we asked if the local preference policy’s time has passed.

Last August, County Commissioner “Griff” Griffitts recognized there could be possible problems.

“How this shakes out over the next few months or years, could change a lot of things, how we do business around here,” he said in the August 20th, 2020 interview. “We’re constantly adapting to the change of business atmosphere and we’re going to continue to watch this very closely and if it looks like local preference is a problem, it will absolutely be discussed.”

The county attorney’s office is requesting that the Bay County Commission repeal its local preference ordinance, effective immediately.

The matter will be discussed at Tuesday’s Bay County Commission meeting.