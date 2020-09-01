Bay County Commission delays public hearing about the rezoning of a Bayshore Drive property

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The public hearing about the proposed rezoning of a property located off Bayshore Drive has been delayed once again.

Over the last few months this property has become a contentious issue for the neighborhood residents who feel the contractors are being secretive about what they are really building.

Residents say they fear that rezoning the residential property to commercial will cause unnecessary traffic as well as lower their property values.

County Commissioner Phillip “Griff” Griffitts says the delay is beneficial because there are some issues that can be worked out before the meeting.

“The applicant recognizes that it is probably better to sit down with the neighborhood in advance and discuss these issues out and maybe come to a good solution as opposed to letting four elected county commissioners decide the fate of the properties,” said Griffitts.

Residents in the neighborhood tell News 13 they are planning to meet with the owners of the property before the hearing to express their concerns once again.

The new public hearing will take place during the October 6 commission meeting at 9 a.m. – anyone is welcome to attend.