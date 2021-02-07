Bay County commission approves TDC tax district expansion to St. Joe Company property

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Tourist Development Council will be expanding its tax district to include St. Joe Company property near the Panama City Beach Sports Complex.

The move was approved by the Bay County Commission at Tuesday’s meeting, after first being approved by the TDC in January.

At this time, there are no residents living on any of the property being added to the tax district, so no property owners are affected other than the St. Joe Company, but hotels that are built there in the future will have to pay bed-tax to the TDC.

“Inside the facility in that area, there’s plans for more than 750 hotel rooms, so there will be more hotels added to the tax district,” said Commissioner Philip “Griff” Griffitts. “The more bed-tax we collect, the more we can promote Panama City Beach as a premiere destination and we’ll continue to do that using those bed-tax dollars.”

Griffitts said the St. Joe Company was happy to join the tax district and contribute to the bed-tax like other property owners in the area.