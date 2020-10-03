Bay County combines COVID-19 testing sites and adds rapid testing

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Starting Monday there will only be on COVID-19 testing site available through Bay County located at the Lynn Haven Sports Park. The county said this location could be further for some residents but is the most efficient.

Bay County Public Information Officer Valerie Sale said combining the testing sites will be more cost efficient.

“We want to make sure that we are mindful of the money that we are spending that belongs to the people of Bay County and so we just want to be careful about that,” said Sale. “But also we want to offer testing that is valuable to folks.”

This site will be open five days a week and all tests will be free to all even without insurance.

The other major announcement from the county is that they are now offering the rapid COVID test – which allows residents to get their results back in just 15 to 20 minutes.

This choice was made by the county after the positivity rate and demand for testing decreased over the last few weeks.

Sale said although there is less of a demand it is important for anyone feeling symptoms to take advantage of this free testing and follow all CDC guidelines.

“These are positive things and we certainly hope that pretty soon we will be able to put COVID-19 in the back view mirror but until then it’s important for everybody to continue doing what they’re doing you know social distancing and wearing a mask when you can’t do so,” said Sale.

Sale said they will be able to serve around 100 patients a day.

The county is also now offering testing for children ages five and up must be accompanied by an adult.

Tests are by appointment only and you can schedule those appointments here.