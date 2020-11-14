Bay County Chamber of Commerce hosts 10th annual First Responder Appreciation Luncheon

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Despite facing challenges in putting on the 10th annual First Responder Appreciation Luncheon, the Bay County Chamber of Commerce made it a point to show first responders just how much they care.

“These past two luncheons have been a little unique due to Hurricane Michael and now COVID-19, where we typically host a very formal event, but this is very casual,” Bay County Chamber of Commerce President Carol Roberts said.

First responders were able to pick up hot meals or have them delivered by Chamber of Commerce members and elected officials instead of having a traditional sit-down luncheon.

“It’s just a wonderful thing to give back to them for everything they do for our community,” District 4 County Commissioner Doug Moore said.

Area first responders said they’re just thankful for the gesture.

“It’s nice to be appreciated but we appreciate them also,” Bay County Fire Rescue Engineer EMT Lucas Kisela said.

“With the COVID-19 outbreak everything has been downsized, but we really appreciate it, even on a small scale, it’s pretty awesome to know that we’re still thought about,” Panama City Fire Rescue Lieutenant Billy Mixon said.

Both Mixon and Kisela expressed that working through the pandemic has been tough on first responders, but it’s nothing they can’t handle.

“As far as COVID-19 it has been difficult, but we just keeping coming to work and doing what we do, and we enjoy it,” Kisela said.

While Kisela said he’s thankful to see the love and support from the community, he said he’s just doing his job.

“It’s just a pleasure to come to work everyday and serve the community,” Kisela said.