Bay County broadcaster and businessman Fred Lindholm passes away at 85

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A longtime Bay County broadcaster and businessman has passed away.

Fred Lindholm started his radio and T.V. career in Minnesota, then made his way to Florida and became the owner and general manager of several radio stations in Panama City.

In a statement, Bay County Chamber of Commerce President Carol Roberts said “‘Fred had a history of involvement in our community and with the Bay County Chamber. He served as chairman and remained actively engaged with us and many other community organizations, truly a gentle giant that will be missed.”

He is survived by his wife Jayne of 61 years.

Fred Lindholm died on New Year’s Eve and was 85-years-old.