PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An investigation into an ongoing issue between Bay District Schools and Florida's Department of Health ruled that DOH employees failed to act in the best interest of students.

Also, The former director of the Department of Health in Bay County, Doug Kent, and several members of his staff may have engaged in conduct unbecoming a public employee when they ended student health plans without notifying Bay District staff or parents, according to Florida's Inspector General.