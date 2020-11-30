Bay Co. man accused of inappropriately touching teenage girls

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – According to court records, David Murphree was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation and lewd and lascivious conduct.

In complaints filed by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, a 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl detailed inappropriate encounters with Murphree.

Murphree was accused of touching the girls inappropriately and asking one of them to take her shirt off.

When Bay County Sheriff’s Office investigators went to conduct a search warrant of Murphree’s home in reference to the allegations, they said they found illegal drugs.

In their report, investigators said they found nine grams of cocaine and less than a gram of meth in Murphree’s garage.

Investigators said they also found what they believe to be marijuana.

Murphree was also charged with possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, and faces two other drug charges.

