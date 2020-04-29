Bay Co. commissioners to hold special meeting to discuss use of their beaches

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Board of County Commissioners will hold an emergency meeting at 8 .am. Thursday at the Bay County Government Center to discuss Governor Desantis’ plan for reopening the state and to consider reopening their beaches further.

Due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19 and for the public’s convenience, the commission meeting will be streamed live on the county’s website at baycountyfl.gov, on Facebook at “Bay County Commission Meeting Live Feed.”

Members of the public who would like to remotely submit public comments to the board may email publiccomments@baycountyfl.gov. Emailed comments will be added to the public record, but may not be directly responded to in the meeting.

Panama City Beach council members will hold a special meeting regarding the status of their beaches at 9 a.m. Thursday.