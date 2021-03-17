Bay Co. and state to host three day vaccination event featuring Johnson and Johnson vaccine

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The State of Florida Division of Emergency Management and Bay County Emergency Management will host an indoor, three-day vaccination event, featuring the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
The event will start Thursday, March 18 and end on Saturday, March 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at A.D. Harris High School, located at 819 E. 11th St., Panama City.
An appointment is required and the qualifications for this event are as follows:
· Anyone aged 55 and up
· Long-term care facility residents and staff
· Health care personnel with direct patient contact
· K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older
· Firefighters 50 years of age and older
· Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older
· People who have been determined by a physician to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 and who have a signed COVID-19 Determination of Extreme Vulnerability form.
To make an appointment, click here.