Bay Co. and state to host three day vaccination event featuring Johnson and Johnson vaccine

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The State of Florida Division of Emergency Management and Bay County Emergency Management will host an indoor, three-day vaccination event, featuring the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The event will start Thursday, March 18 and end on Saturday, March 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at A.D. Harris High School, located at 819 E. 11th St., Panama City.

An appointment is required and the qualifications for this event are as follows:

·        Anyone aged 55 and up

·        Long-term care facility residents and staff

·        Health care personnel with direct patient contact

·        K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older

·        Firefighters 50 years of age and older

·        Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older

·        People who have been determined by a physician to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 and who have a signed COVID-19 Determination of Extreme Vulnerability form.

