Authorities arrest man for armed kidnapping

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Law Enforcement arrested a man for armed kidnapping after police said he forced a woman into his car at gunpoint.

Authorities arrested 62-year-old Geronimo Cornejo on multiple charges including armed kidnapping with intent to commit a felony and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Springfield Police, after Cornejo forced the woman into his car at gunpoint, he threatened her life and drove her to the Bay County line on Highway 20.

He forced her out of the car after she was able to call 9-1-1 for help.

Cornejo has been taken into custody and transported to the Bay County jail.