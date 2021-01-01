ATV accident in Panama City

Bay County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Friday morning one person was sent to the hospital after crashing a motorized vehicle into a home, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the victim suffered serious injuries after crashing the small vehicle into a house on Alva Thomas Road, and also hit a sedan in the home’s driveway.

Officials said they aren’t sure of the extent of the injuries at this time.

Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating the accident. News 13 is following this story and will post updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

Bay County Residents share their New Year's Resolutions

White's Wrecker Service offers free NYE towing

Downtown Countdown kicks off 2021

Panama City's Downtown Countdown kicks off 2021

Visit Panama City Beach plans for New Year's Fireworks

State Attorney Glenn Hess

More Local News

Don't Miss