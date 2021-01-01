ATV accident in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Friday morning one person was sent to the hospital after crashing a motorized vehicle into a home, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the victim suffered serious injuries after crashing the small vehicle into a house on Alva Thomas Road, and also hit a sedan in the home’s driveway.

Officials said they aren’t sure of the extent of the injuries at this time.

Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating the accident. News 13 is following this story and will post updates as they become available.