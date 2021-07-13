Attorney General Ashley Moody recognizes BCSO deputies for their service

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Florida’s top legal officer visited the Bay County Sheriff’s Office today to say thank you to our law enforcement.

Attorney General Ashley Moody’s visit is a part of her “Thin Line Tribute Initiative.”

This is a push to recognize Florida’s law enforcement for making that ultimate sacrifice for their community.

Moody said her goal as Attorney General is to help law enforcement get the resources and support they need to succeed. She said this initiative will help these men and women get the recognition they deserve but do not always receive.

“I will work with them to see how we can improve in areas and make sure they have the resources to do that,” Moody said. “But first and foremost the success of any state ordination depends on those willing to support the rule of law.”

Moody went on to point out great things about the Bay County community, including young deputies following their dreams and aspiring deputies volunteering with the program.

Sheriff Tommy Ford said he feels lucky to work in Bay County where the community respects his deputies.

“We see what goes on nationally; we certainly don’t feel that here in Bay County,” Ford said. “This is the best place in the world to police. We’ve got amazing community members who support us.”

Moody said as a wife of a law enforcement officer she sees the effect this job has on men and women.

Moody brought up the tragic death of Panama City Beach Police Officer Kevin Kight. Stating that when talking to some of the deputies they say how much his death still affects them. She said another major reason for the “Thin Line Tribute” is so people are not waiting until something happens to say thank you.

Moody said these officers are always standing on a thin line between “chaos and order, and danger and safety.” She said this is a way to recognize the badge for good.

This is the fourth law enforcement agency Moody has visited in Florida.