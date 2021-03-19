Assistant Principal on administrative leave pending outcome of federal investigation

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay County District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt has placed one of his employees on administrative leave pending the outcome of an ongoing federal investigation.

Former Lynn Haven commissioner, Antonius Barnes, is currently employed with the district and works as an Assistant Principal at Arnold High School.

Barnes was named in a superseding indictment that was unsealed by federal prosecutors on Thursday.

Husfelt addressed the charges in this statement:

“Obviously this situation has nothing to do with the School Board but we hold all educators to the highest of standards and so it’s disturbing to hear of an employee being charged with any crime. We trust the judicial system, however, and always appreciate the diligence and thoroughness of our law enforcement partners. As of Thursday, the Superintendent has placed Mr. Barnes on administrative leave pending the outcome of this situation. Any further employment action would be determined by the School Board at some point in the future therefore we have no further comment at this time.”