Ascension Sacred Heart receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tuesday marked a historic moment in Bay County. The first local, front-line medical personnel got their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Ascension Sacred Heart received 600 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Monday and began vaccinating staff members Tuesday morning.

Dr. Amer Malik, the chief medical officer for Ascension Sacred Heart, said one thought came to mind when the first shipment of Moderna vaccines arrived at their hospital.

“Thank God,” Malik said. “Literally thank God that we are here and that we are able to see this day where things can get better.”

Dr. Malik said the vaccine didn’t just bring a viable treatment for the coronavirus, the vaccine also brought hope to their front-line healthcare providers.

“They have families, they are humans, who have feelings and they were not able to protect themselves,” Malik said. “This vaccine gives them the hope that they will be protected while providing the best care to their patients.”

While Dr. Malik said he feels people will always be skeptical of the coronavirus vaccine, he said he believes this is the best tool for fighting COVID-19 at this point.

“This is amazing how rapidly the vaccine got developed, it is amazing how safe the vaccine has been with all the studies that have shown, it also amazing that it has no virus just the mRNA,” Malik said.

Currently, there are two coronavirus vaccines available from Pfizer and Moderna. Dr. Malik said both vaccines are essentially the same, the biggest difference being how they are stored.

“That does not change the process of how the vaccine works in you,” Malik said. “So it has nothing to do with anything except the way it is stored but the efficacy and importance of both vaccines are equal at this point in time and get whichever one you can get.”

Dr. Malik said he has not been vaccinated yet, but said he looks forward to it and will get the vaccine without hesitation.

He is also encouraging everyone to get the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine as soon as it becomes more widely available because he believes it will save lives.