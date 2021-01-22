Applications are open for the Aviation Academy at the Haney Technical Center

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — If you are interested in a career in aviation, The Haney Technical Center is now accepting applications for their Aviation Academy.

The class will begin on January 28, and students will leave their 2 years prepared for success, Haney leaders said.

Before an airplane can take flight, a mechanic needs to make sure the inside of a plane checks all the boxes. Those are the skills students like Rachel Simmons are here to learn.

“You come in, you learn a system, it’s broken down very simply the instructors are great and you learn how to basically fix it and get it back to new,” SImmions said.

Simmons gained prior experience while serving in the Navy.

Other students like Gabrielle Janicki came here to make a fresh start.

“I came here and looked at it, I walked into the hangar and I was like, ‘Yep okay this is it,’” Jarnicki said.

The students start in the general program to learn the basics then work their way up to more hands-on skills like how to inspect, repair and service the aircrafts.

“The one day we learned all about the different techniques of safety wiring and how to safety wire around the bolts,” Jarnicki said. “So we learned about it in class and then went to the lab and learned about it that day.”

The goal is to prepare the students for the FAA exam and the end of the two-year program. Alexandra Murphy, the Chief Community Relations Officer at Haney, said the programs prepare the students for any career in mechanics.

“One of the biggest appeals to a lot of people is that you can get a job anywhere in the world when you have your FAA license,” Murphy said. “So it is a worldwide designation and there are so many different career paths.”

At Haney, they say people are always looking for a mechanic and with this training your career could fly you around the world.

The program is still accepting applicants for their next class that starts on January 28. The application is available on The Haney Technical Center’s website.