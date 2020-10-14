American Legion Post 375 receives donation for Hurricane Michael recovery

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Bill Cramer Chevrolet Buick GMC presented a special donation of $15,000 to American Legion Post 375 for their Hurricane Michael recovery efforts.

The money will go towards helping pay impact fees in connecting to county water and sewer lines for the Post’s new location as their previous one was destroyed during the storm.

Owner of the dealership, Bill Cramer said the donation was special as the Post was named after his late father-in-law L.E. “Tommy” Thomas and that the Post will recover stronger than before.

“The ability for the Post to own its own property, whereas before they were renting, now they got an opportunity to have a permanent location and they just needed some help to get over some of their hurdles in terms of getting permits, getting utilities put in and construction of the building. They’re going to be in a position to do a lot of good for a lot of people for a long time. We’re just privileged and proud to be a part of,” noted Cramer.

“Mr. Cramer stepping forward to give us his money to connect in allows us to open our building and we can start to generate revenue again and get back to the things that we do, serving our community and taking care of veterans and their families,” explained Kevin Remedies, American Legion Post 375 commander.

Remedies said that they hope open up their new location by the end of the year.