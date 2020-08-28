Airplanes temporarily housed at ECP for safeguarding from Hurricane Laura

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — At Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, Hurricane Laura has sent aircrafts from Texas to Panama City Beach runways to be safeguarded from the storm.

Passengers may see several parked planes on the runway from Houston, as they sit in wait while the hurricane makes landfall.

Those include United and Southwest Airlines aircrafts.

ECP Executive Director, Parker McClellan said it’s a normal practice for the airport along with other airports around the country to help shelter planes during weather events like this one.

He added that ECP is common location for sheltered aircrafts to go due to its location in the Florida Panhandle.

“All that is is an effort to allow them to have their airplanes safely out of potential harms way and that way they can get back up and operational in a faster and better fashion,” McClellan said.

He said they’re happy to help as others helped them following Hurricane Michael.