Acting U.S. Attorney to provide update on major investigation in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Acting United States Attorney Jason Coody of the Northern District of Florida will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to announce further outcomes of a major investigation in the region.

According to a press release from the U.S. State Attorney’s Office, this action is the result of ongoing work by the United States Attorney Office’s Public Trust Unit, which was created in August 2019.

The news conference will be held at the United States Attorney’s Office in Panama City at 2 p.m., which we will stream live on MyPanhandle.com.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Jacksonville Division and Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford will also join the news conference.