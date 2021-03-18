Acting U.S. Attorney to provide update on major investigation in Bay County

Bay County
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Acting United States Attorney Jason Coody of the Northern District of Florida will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to announce further outcomes of a major investigation in the region.

According to a press release from the U.S. State Attorney’s Office, this action is the result of ongoing work by the United States Attorney Office’s Public Trust Unit, which was created in August 2019.

The news conference will be held at the United States Attorney’s Office in Panama City at 2 p.m., which we will stream live on MyPanhandle.com.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Jacksonville Division and Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford will also join the news conference.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Kids recovering after serious car crash

Charges pending for 12-year-old and 15-year-old after stealing a truck

Downtown Panama City businesses reflect on last year

St. Paddys Day Celebration

Officials warn all beach visitors to understand flag warnings within South Walton

Panama City Forecast 3-17-21

More Local News

Don't Miss