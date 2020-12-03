Abandoned mobile home fire under investigation

Bay County
Posted: / Updated:

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) – Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Bay County Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home on fire off of Magnolia Street and Center Drive.

According to Battalion Chief Darrel Wise, the structure was abandoned and there were trees on top of it, which also caught fire.

Wise said firefighters weren’t sure what started the blaze but don’t believe it was an electrical issue since there was no electricity to the home.

In addition to Bay county firefighters, the Florida Forest Service assisted.

