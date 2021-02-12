A look at who is on the ballot for the upcoming municipal elections

Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – With qualifying now over in Bay County, we know how the ballots are shaping up for the three cities who will have municipal elections in April.

Panama City

The only race on ballot for Panama City residents is the Commissioner Ward 4 seat:

  • Josh Street
  • Incumbent Mike Nichols

Jenna Haligas was automatically re-elected for Ward 1 and Mayor Greg Brudnicki was automatically re-elected as Mayor since they were unopposed.

Lynn Haven

On the ballot for Lynn Haven residents is the mayor race along with two commissioner seats.

The following candidates are running for Mayor:

  • Joe Brown
  • Ellyne Fields
  • Jesse Nelson

The following candidates are running for Commissioner Seat 3:

  • George Hines, Jr.
  • Stacie Houchins
  • Dane Messick
  • Jamie Warrick

The following candidates are running for Commissioner Seat 4:

  • Brian Dick
  • Brian Gray
  • Incumbent Judy Timber
Parker

On the ballot for Parker residents is the mayor seat along with two council member seats.

The following candidates are running for Parker Mayor:

  • Andrew Kelly
  • Incumbent Rich Musgrave

The following candidates are running for Council Seat 1:

  • Ron Chaple
  • Theresa Evans

The following candidates are running Council Seat 3:

  • April L. Gibson
  • Ken Thomas, Jr.

Election Day is Tuesday, April 20.

