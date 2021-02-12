A look at who is on the ballot for the upcoming municipal elections

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – With qualifying now over in Bay County, we know how the ballots are shaping up for the three cities who will have municipal elections in April.

Panama City

The only race on ballot for Panama City residents is the Commissioner Ward 4 seat:

Josh Street

Incumbent Mike Nichols

Jenna Haligas was automatically re-elected for Ward 1 and Mayor Greg Brudnicki was automatically re-elected as Mayor since they were unopposed.

Lynn Haven

On the ballot for Lynn Haven residents is the mayor race along with two commissioner seats.

The following candidates are running for Mayor:

Joe Brown

Ellyne Fields

Jesse Nelson

The following candidates are running for Commissioner Seat 3:

George Hines, Jr.

Stacie Houchins

Dane Messick

Jamie Warrick

The following candidates are running for Commissioner Seat 4:

Brian Dick

Brian Gray

Incumbent Judy Timber

Parker

On the ballot for Parker residents is the mayor seat along with two council member seats.

The following candidates are running for Parker Mayor:

Andrew Kelly

Incumbent Rich Musgrave

The following candidates are running for Council Seat 1:

Ron Chaple

Theresa Evans

The following candidates are running Council Seat 3:

April L. Gibson

Ken Thomas, Jr.

Election Day is Tuesday, April 20.