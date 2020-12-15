A-CURE cancels annual MLK Day celebrations due to COVID-19

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The coronavirus pandemic brought on a year full of canceled plans, and unfortunately — that trend is continuing into 2021.

Local community group, A-CURE, is canceling their multi-decade MLK Day celebrations in Bay County in order to prevent the virus from spreading.

The organization’s chairperson…Myron Hines…said the decision to cancel their annual MLK Day events was not taken lightly.

Hines said the health and safety of the community is more important than their annual traditions.

According to Hines, the event has been held for more than 30 years and it’s disheartening to have to cancel such a long-standing tradition.

“It’s kind of hard to cancel a 30-something, a 30-plus year event when we didn’t cancel it for rain, weather or cold temperatures,” Hines said, “Nothing ever canceled it before so it was difficult for us to come to that conclusion.”

Hines however has a suggestion for those wondering how they can recognize the holiday and celebrate Martin Luther King Junior. He said giving their time and talents to other people who are in need is a good alternative for observing the holiday.

“With COVID, there’s a lot of people out there who need your assistance,” Hines said. “People are hungry, people are homeless, people are just not happy. You can lend your talents and time to someone else’s effort.”

As of right now, the group said they don’t have plans for a virtual celebration.