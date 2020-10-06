Click Here for COVID19 Testing

6 applicants to interview for Bay County Judge replacement

Bay County

14th Judicial Circuit

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Six individuals were chosen out of nine interested applicants to interview to fill the position of Bay County Judge.

In September, Bay County Judge Thomas Welch submitted a letter of resignation effective Nov. 30.

The six candidates being interviewed are:

  • Devin Collier
  • Blair Daffin
  • Kelly Roberson
  • Peter Overstreet
  • Will Dyer
  • Maria Dykes

The interviews will take place on Oct. 21 at 1:00 PM at the St. Joseph Bay Yacht Club in Port St. Joe.

After all interviews, the 14th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission will choose candidates who they feel are the best fit and submit those names to Governor DeSantis for his consideration.

