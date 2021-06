FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) – A 57-year-old man is behind bars following a shooting in Fountain on Monday.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, 57-year-old Terry Lee Smith was arrested for two counts of attempted murder after authorities say he shot at someone several times, in several locations in Fountain Monday evening.

The victim was unharmed.

While the motive behind Smith’s actions remain unknown, authorities say the investigation is ongoing.