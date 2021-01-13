34th Annual Bay County Job Fair will be held virtually due to pandemic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– If you’re searching for a job, you may be in luck.

The 34th Bay County job fair will be taking place on Feb. 4th from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. The event will be held virtually this year due to the pandemic. Careersource Gulf Coast Communications Director, Brittany Rock, said most eager job hunters are told to make a good first impression in order to establish a relationship with a potential future employer. She said that is still possible despite the event being virtual as each employer will have a virtual “room.”

“You get to go into an employer’s specific room if you’re actually interested in speaking with that employer, you can schedule a time or request to speak with them and you can have a virtual conference call or even chat with them so you still have that opportunity face to face so to say,

Rock said.

The event is not industry specific. Rock says they will have lots of opportunities and employers separated by industry. The event does require a registration beforehand, you can do so here.

Rock also said to contact Careersource Gulf Coast directly if accessing a computer is an issue as they will take appointments to host people at their office or Gulf Coast Community College.