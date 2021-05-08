14-year-old Eagle Scout is honored with a prestigious award by VFW

PARKER Fla. (WMBB) — A young eagle scout created a project motivated by veterans, and our veterans want him to know that he inspires them as well.

Saturday, 14-year-old Kaial Hajik with State of Florida VFW Eagle Scout of year. He now will move into the national competition.

“It’s such an honor to accept this award,” Hajik said.

Seven years of dedication to boy scouts has led up to Hajik’s Eagle Scout project, the Flag Dropbox.

“One day at the landfill many discarded flags were in the trash and dirt and we wanted to make a solution to help reduce the likeliness of that happening,” Hajik said.

The project was not about winning, it was about helping, and it was inspired by a dream.

“My parents both have more than 10 years in the military, Air Force,” Hajik said. “But I have always wanted to fly and I have always been interested in aviation. I feel like going to the air force academy and recently getting eagle scout is my dream.”

Hajiks father, Joe, helped create the idea. He said he is floored about this win, but not surprised at all.

“Scouting is amazing,” Joe Hajik said. “It provides so much of a venue for leadership. Young boys and girls that do this are the leaders of our 21st century.”

The father-son duo has worked on projects together before, like the life box that helps save lives on the beach.

“And with Kail, there is a fill a need based upon seeing a need,” Joe Hajik said.

VFW2185 Commander Kevin Delaney said they are inspired by the work Hajik does for the veteran’s community.

“At such a young age he already has his goals set and hopefully we will keep supporting him all the way through high school and then hopefully at the academy in the future,” Delaney said.

And that inspiration goes both ways.

“They inspire me because they are the past heroes of our generation and I would like to be a good example of the 21st generation,” Hajik said.