13NOW: Bay District Schools talks free meals while schools are closed

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – With schools now out until at least April 15, Bay District Schools staff said there’s a plan in place to feed students while their schools are closed.

Starting March 23, to go meals will be provided at no charge to all school-aged children regardless of their school of enrollment.

Pre-packed breakfast, lunch, and dinner, will be provided by Chartwells at a handful of sites across the area from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Children must be present in order to receive the meals and each child is allowed all three meals.

Starting March 23, the trolley in Bay county will transport students for free to any of these sites where the trolley stops near by.

Currently through Saturday, March 21, Mercy Chefs is providing to-go meals to families at Oscar Paterson Elementary from 4:30 to 7 p.m.